Aagayathil Oru Tharagai movie review: Dulquer Salmaan returns to form in a heartfelt story about chasing dreams
Aagayathil Oru Tharagai movie review(3.5 / 5)
CHENNAI: Aagayathil Oru Tharagai starts in a small village where a young woman named Kalpana (Satvika Veeravalli) dreams of becoming an astronaut. Soon after completing school, her father gets her married to Krishna (Dulquer Salmaan), making her feel like her dreams have come to an end. However, Krishna turns out to be a kind husband who understands her ambition and encourages her to chase it. What starts as a marriage without love slowly turns into a strong partnership.
The first half is engaging and quickly sets up Kalpana's world, making it easy to support her. It shows the difficulties she faces after marriage, including family responsibilities, money problems and people who do not take her dream seriously. She continues her education while managing her duties at home and takes up household work to help with the family's expenses. However, when it comes to some important steps in her journey, Krishna helps her find opportunities and move forward. The film could have shown more moments where Kalpana takes the lead and finds ways to solve her problems herself. This would have made her journey feel more like her own achievement, with Krishna standing by her.
After films like Sita Ramam, Kurup and Lucky Baskhar, Dulquer Salmaan returns to a role that suits him well He plays Krishna naturally and brings back the simple charm that fans enjoy watching. His small gestures, quiet reactions and natural conversations show how much he cares for Kalpana without making a big deal out of his support. His conversation with his sister Saraswathi (Swasika) about her dream of becoming a doctor, which she had to give up, also helps us understand why he wants to encourage Kalpana. At the same time, he gives Satvika enough space to lead the story.
Film: Aagayathil Oru Tharagai (AOT) Director: Pavan Sadineni Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Satvika Veeravalli, Shruti Haasan, Ruhani Sharma, Swasika, Nasser, Murli Sharma Rating: 3.5/5 stars Synopsis: A young woman from a small village dreams of becoming an astronaut, but marriage and family duties threaten to end her dreams. Her husband stands by her and helps her fight for the future she always wanted.
Newcomer Satvika Veeravalli makes an impressive debut and is one of the major highlights of Aagayathil Oru Tharagai. She does a good job of showing Kalpana at different stages of her life, from an excited schoolgirl to a young woman trying to follow her dream after marriage. Her expressions bring out the sadness, excitement and frustration Kalpana feels as she faces different situations. Her chemistry with Dulquer also works well, making their scenes together enjoyable.
While the family problems are easy to understand, the film does not spend enough time showing what it takes to become an astronaut. Kalpana is shown working on a rocket project, but we get very little idea of what she learns or how she prepares for the next steps. Her training and the hard work involved in pursuing her dream are only briefly shown, making her journey towards becoming an astronaut feel rushed.
Shruti Haasan's entry in a short but important role as Rohini helps take Kalpana's journey in a new direction and gives the story some energy. Ruhani Sharma, as Bijili, brings in a few light-hearted moments, especially through her Hindi conversations with Dulquer. Swasika, who plays Krishna's sister, also does a good job, though her character could have been given more attention.
However, the film loses its pace in a few places in the second half. Some family scenes go on for too long, while a few problems are resolved too quickly. Krishna's sister, for example, changes her attitude towards Kalpana, but the film does not spend enough time showing why she changes her mind. The story is also predictable, making it easy to guess what is going to happen next. The climax feels stretched, as the story takes a little too long to reach its final moments.
The climax has a few emotional moments, especially those involving Kalpana and her father. Her words about Krishna's support also give their relationship a fitting end. However, Kalpana's achievement as an astronaut could have been more satisfying had the film spent more time showing the challenges she overcomes.
However, on the technical front, the film falls short. The rocket visuals and space sequences lack quality, while the weak VFX takes away from the impact of some important moments. A few television news clips also look unconvincing and detract from the scenes. But GV Prakash Kumar's music is a big plus, with pleasant songs and a background score that adds the right amount of emotion to important scenes. Cinematographer Sujith Sarang captures the village and other locations well, while editor Praveen KL keeps the narrative moving.
On the whole, Aagayathil Oru Tharagai is a sweet and simple story about dreams, love and support. Despite the VFX issues, predictable scenes and uneven second half, the performances by Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli, their chemistry, and GV Prakash Kumar's music make it a good watch. Director Pavan Sadineni also touches upon women's education, marriage and second chances without making the film sound like a lecture. The simple dialogues and use of silence in a few scenes also work well. The film leaves you with a smile and reminds you how important it is to have someone who supports your dreams.