The first half is engaging and quickly sets up Kalpana's world, making it easy to support her. It shows the difficulties she faces after marriage, including family responsibilities, money problems and people who do not take her dream seriously. She continues her education while managing her duties at home and takes up household work to help with the family's expenses. However, when it comes to some important steps in her journey, Krishna helps her find opportunities and move forward. The film could have shown more moments where Kalpana takes the lead and finds ways to solve her problems herself. This would have made her journey feel more like her own achievement, with Krishna standing by her.

After films like Sita Ramam, Kurup and Lucky Baskhar, Dulquer Salmaan returns to a role that suits him well He plays Krishna naturally and brings back the simple charm that fans enjoy watching. His small gestures, quiet reactions and natural conversations show how much he cares for Kalpana without making a big deal out of his support. His conversation with his sister Saraswathi (Swasika) about her dream of becoming a doctor, which she had to give up, also helps us understand why he wants to encourage Kalpana. At the same time, he gives Satvika enough space to lead the story.