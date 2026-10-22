Aadi Saikumar’s Pan-India film Aadi Rudrra to go on floors in January

Produced by Prashanth G Rudrappa, whose previous productions include Dandupalya and Krishna Pranaya Sakhi, the film is written and directed by Navarrasan. Set between 1960 and 1990, the thriller will explore themes of divinity, faith, spirituality and the unknown against a historical backdrop.

B Ajaneesh Loknath, known for composing music for films such as Kantara, Virupaksha, Mangalavaaram and the Tamil film Maharaja, will handle the music and background score. AJ Shetty has been roped in as the director of photography.

The makers aim to deliver an immersive theatrical experience combining suspense, emotion and mystery. The storyline and key narrative details are being kept under wraps to preserve the intrigue surrounding the project.