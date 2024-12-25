Aadhi-starrer Sabdham to release on Feb 28

CHENNAI: Arivazhagan of Eeram, Aarathu Sinam, and Kuttram 23 fame, is helming Sabdham, which is headlined by Aadhi. On Wednesday, it was revealed that the film will hit the screens on February 28.

Bankrolled by 7 G Siva, under the banner 7 G films, in association with Aalpha Frames, Lakshmi Menon, is playing the female lead in the film. Simran and Laila are also sharing the screen space after 20 years in pivotal roles.

Arun Bathmanaban handles the cinematography, and VJ Sabu is looking after the cuts. Thaman S is composing music for the film, his fourth collaboration with the director. Sabdham will be out in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.