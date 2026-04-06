A sprinkle of this, a dash of that: Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Bhooth Bangla' trailer features refurbished old classics

And by the looks of it, the makers seem to be playing safe in order to serve market forces and the audience. While the trailer does reveal an engaging storyline balancing the humour with horror, it tries too hard to appeal to the masses. Beyond the surface, one can clearly see the threads of old classics, some from Akshay Kumar’s own repository.

For starters, the haveli shown in the trailer appears to be the same as the one used in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. Old dialogues that have become legendary memes have been replugged in included in the trailer to extract laughs. However, the most prominent inclusion is the song ‘Ram Ji Bhala Karein’, featuring the hook line of the song ‘Bhuter Raja Dilo Bor’ from the National Award-winning Bengali film ‘Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne’, helmed by Satyajit Ray.