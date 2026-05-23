A R Rahman poses with ‘Peddi’ Ram Charan as duo head to Bhopal

Rahman shared a picture on Instagram featuring the two stars. In the image, the music composer is seen standing next to the star posing in front of their chartered flight.

“Peddi and I en route to Bhopal @alwaysramcharan #peddimovie #songrelease #hellohello,” Rahman wrote as the caption.

The trailer of Peddi was unveiled on May 18, which showcased the protagonist, Peddi, a multi-talented athlete who earns his livelihood through sheer physical might.