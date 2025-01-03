"A Parsi, A muslim...": Amitabh Bachchan remembers "heroes" who passed away in 2024

MUMBAI: From Ratan Tata to Manmohan Singh, last year India bid farewell to many eminent dignitaries who played key roles in shaping the nation's journey across various spheres.

Welcoming the new year, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday took a moment off his schedule to remember such "heroes".

Big B shared a powerful image titled "Our heroes in heaven". The illustration featured the doodles of Ratan Tata, Shyam Benegal, Zakir Hussain and Manmohan Singh together. It was accompanied by a profound caption: "A Parsi, a Muslim, a Sikh, and a Hindu passed away in 2024, and the whole nation mourned and remembered them only as Indians!"

Sharing the picture, Big B wrote, ".. the picture says it all."

Through his post, Amitabh Bachchan highlighted India's unity in diversity. It also garnered loads of comments and likes from netizens.

"How thoughtful," a social media user wrote.

"One nation , One religion ~ Humanity," another one commented.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh breathed his last on 26th December 2024. Singh's political career spanned several decades, with notable positions including Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, during which he spearheaded economic reforms that transformed India's economy. He served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, succeeding Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His tenure is particularly remembered for his steady leadership during economic crises and his contributions to modernising India's economy. After his second term, Singh retired from public life, having led India through a period of unprecedented growth and international recognition. He was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2014 after the Congress-led UPA lost the general elections.

Speaking of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, his final adieu came on December 15. Zakir Hussain, son of the legendary tabla player Alla Rakha, blended traditions with global influences to create masterpieces that transcend language and culture. He left for his heavenly abode on December 15 but the rhythms produced by him on his tabla will always stay alive in the hearts and minds of his fans.

Filmmaker Shyam Benegal passed away on December 23 at the age of 90. The legendary director Shyam Benegal who is known for films such as 'Ankur', 'Mandi', 'Nishant' and 'Junoon' was cremated with full state honours and a three-gun salute. Born on December 14, 1934, in a Konkani-speaking Chitrapur Saraswat Brahmin family in Hyderabad, Benegal collaborated extensively with actors from FTII and NSD, including Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Smita Patil, Shabana Azmi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Amrish Puri. His films left an indelible impact on audiences, addressing relevant socio-political themes with remarkable depth.

Industrialist-philanthropist Ratan Tata passed away on October 9 at the age of 86. He was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.