A night of Puccini and sacred music

CHENNAI: The Madras Musical Association Choir presents a stirring Western classical concert featuring Giacomo Puccini’s Messa di Gloria, conducted by Augustine Paul at St. Andrew’s Kirk on March 28 at 6.30 pm. The concert will be repeated at Bishop Heber Chapel, MCC Tambaram on March 29, 6 pm, and TELC Arulnathar Lutheran Church, Kellys on April 4, 6 pm.
Accompanied by the MMA Symphony Orchestra, the concert promises an enriching musical experience, showcasing Puccini’s expressive choral writing. Alongside Messa di Gloria, a selection of choral works inspired by the Easter theme will also be presented by the choir. Audiences can expect evenings of powerful choral expression and orchestral brilliance, an experience that is both musically uplifting and deeply moving.