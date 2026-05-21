A ‘mega’ launch for Chiranjeevi’s 158th filmmaker

Andhra Pradesh’ Deputy Chief Minister and Chiranjeevi’s brother Pawan Kalyan clapped the first shot to mark the film’s commencement. Produced by KVN Productions, the film marks the second outing of Chiranjeevi and filmmaker Bobby Kolli after Waltair Veerayya.

It was a show of brothers in arms as Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan’s brother Nagababu too was present at the event. Another important announcement made by the team was that Anaswara Rajan will be playing the female lead.

The makers have already announced that ace music director Thaman will be scoring music for this film and that popular cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan, known for his impressive work in films like 'Jailer', 'Daaku Maharaj', and the upcoming 'Jailer 2', will be cinematographer.