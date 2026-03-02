A long-cherished dream: Rio becomes producer

Actor Rio Raj, with his consistent efforts and relevant script selections, has become one of the promising actors in the Tamil film industry. Expanding the horizon further, the actor is set to don the producer's hat with River Route Studios. The team released an announcement video as well.
Rio shared, “This has been a long-cherished dream. I am deeply grateful to everyone who believed in me and supported my journey — my family, my parents, my friends from the film fraternity, and my press and media friends. Their constant encouragement and trust made me who I am today as an actor. That faith has now given me the confidence to embark on this exciting new venture. River Route Studios is born out of passion, and I look forward to telling stories that connect deeply with audiences.”
The production house begins its journey with two projects. The first production will be directed by Kathiravan, with Sakthi Subramanian handling cinematography. The film’s music will be composed by Dev Prakash Regan, while Sundar takes charge of editing.
The second project will be written and directed by K Sivamuneswaran. Editor of Joe and Aan Paavam Pollathathu, KG Varun, will be playthe lead role. Rahul KG Vignesh is the cinematographer, with Varun KG oversees editing.
Meanwhile, as an actor, Rio was last in Aan Paavam Pollathathu. He has Ram in Leela, a romantic-comedy in the pipeline. The film is directed by Ramachandrran Kannan and features debutant Vartika as the female lead.