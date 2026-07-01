A fitting tribute to Kannadasan

Creating the portrait demanded patience. While some of his earlier works could be completed in four to eight hours, this project took nearly a month. "Being a corporate professional, I worked on it during my off days. Collecting nearly 1,000 eggshells itself took time. Another aspect of this project is that, beyond its artistic value, it shows how discarded waste can be transformed into meaningful cultural expression," Lucas tells us.

Lucas says Kannadasan's ability to bring classical Tamil literature to ordinary people through cinema has always inspired him. "What makes Kannadasan remarkable is the way he brought the wisdom of the Thirukkural to the common people through Tamil cinema. One of the finest examples is the song Aaru Maname Aaru from the 1964 film Aandavan Kattalai, in which he transformed eight Thirukkural couplets into a single song. His ability to blend classical Tamil literature with popular culture continues to inspire me," he says.