A different kind of sparkle this Deepavali for Regena Cassandrra

CHENNAI: For Regena Cassandrra, Deepavali is as much about the little rituals at home as it is about the festive excitement. Cleaning the house, drawing kolams, decorating spaces with flowers and lighting diyas are traditions she looks forward to whenever she is home, often sharing these moments with Kasturi akka. She is equally mindful of the animals around her and chooses not to burst crackers, instead supporting NGOs working towards animal welfare and encouraging others to celebrate responsibly. This year, the festival comes with an added reason to rejoice. Her latest film, Mookuthi Amman 2, has arrived in theatres and the actor is looking forward to visiting cinemas and celebrating with audiences. For someone who has spent 21 years in the film industry constantly exploring new possibilities, it is another opportunity to connect with viewers through a character quite unlike those she has played before.
Regena has never been particularly interested in being confined to a particular screen image. Having experienced the ups and downs of the industry, she says things are currently looking good. Her intention has been to experiment with different kinds of characters. “Once you do one kind of role, the next question is always, what next?” she says. Keeping that question alive, she believes, is what makes an actor's journey interesting. Her focus has always been on striking a balance between varied roles and projects rather than repeating a successful formula.
That spirit of exploration takes an interesting turn in Mookuthi Amman 2, in which she plays Bhaira, a striking female antagonist. Regena recalls that director Sundar C shared AI-generated images to help her visualise the character after narrating the story. The transformation involved elaborate face painting, detailed makeup and carefully chosen nail colours and styles to complement the costumes. Getting into character took nearly two and a half to three hours every day. The elaborate outfits, including a memorable gold-and-black ensemble and a large crown, further enhanced Bhaira's imposing appearance.
Costume designer Uma Biju, who has also worked on films such as Ghajini, ensured that the costumes and accessories remained lightweight and comfortable despite their elaborate appearance. Regena wanted Bhaira to make an immediate visual impression. “I wanted her to look hot and striking, in the sense that people should look at her and say wow,” she says. The idea was to create the appearance of a glamorous sorceress without making the portrayal feel objectifying.
The actor is happy to be part of a film that combines a divine subject with commercial entertainment. She calls Sundar C one of her favourite directors to work with and says the project gave her an opportunity to play a female villain in his film for the first time. The Amman-themed story, too, brings a different dimension to the filmmaker's familiar commercial storytelling.
Her explorations extend beyond the big screen. One of her upcoming films is jointly produced by G Squad, the production house of Lokesh Kanagaraj and Mythri Movie Makers. Directed by Vishal Venkat, the film features Regena as Karigai and is written by the writer of Gargi. Describing it as a small, cute film centred on a social cause, she says the team is looking forward to announcing its title.
She has also been enjoying her television commitments, judging the Telugu dance reality show Dhee on ETV, whose 21st season is streaming on Netflix. She is part of Zee Tamil's Mass Pasanga vs Class Ponnunga alongside Arya as well. Regena says the person audiences see on reality television is much closer to her real self than the characters she portrays in films. Appearing on Tamil television also comes with the responsibility of preparing herself to speak the language correctly, as she admits that her grammar can sometimes go wrong.
The OTT space has offered another avenue for experimentation. Having played a lead role in Hounds of Kodumparai on Amazon Prime Video, she enjoys the different opportunities that films and web series bring. She believes every format demands its own discipline, but one thing remains constant: respect for production schedules, the people involved and the time and resources that go into making a project.
Over the years, Regena says, the industry has also taught her to ask more questions about her place in a film, the positioning of her character and the promotional commitments expected of her. She recalls her experience with the Hindi film Kesari 2, produced by Dharma Productions, in which she played Akshay Kumar's wife, a Malayali character based on a real person. While she says the production house treated the actors well during the shoot, she felt excluded when the promotional activities began. Despite a poster featuring visuals from the film being released, she was neither tagged on social media nor given clarity about her involvement in promotions.
Her team attempted to contact the production house to understand whether she was expected to participate in the promotional activities, but did not receive a response. She says she still does not know why she was left out. The experience affected her for a couple of weeks, particularly because she had built her career independently and expected a professional explanation. However, she is careful not to turn this into a broader North-South industry debate or generalise about the experiences of others. Instead, it taught her to seek clarity about her role, contractual terms and promotional responsibilities before signing a project. While she continues to treat everyone with respect, she has also learnt the importance of standing up for herself.
Her views on women claiming their space in cinema are equally candid. Regena admires the way women in the industry assert themselves and points to Nayanthara and the 60-foot cutout erected for Mookuthi Amman 2. She appreciates the actor embracing the Lady Superstar tag despite the criticism that often accompanies such recognition. According to Regena, women frequently face greater backlash than men when they celebrate their achievements or confidently claim their place. She believes actors must be their own biggest cheerleaders and should not allow external opinions to dictate how they perceive themselves.
On a more unusual note, when asked about superstitions and supernatural forces in the context of Mookuthi Amman 2, Regena says she believes in both dark and positive energies. She recalls an unusual incident during a stay in Himachal Pradesh in 2019. While resting in a room on the top floor of a property, she heard the creaking of a wooden floor, as though someone was walking across it. She also felt what seemed like cold hands touching her nose. When she opened her eyes, there was nobody around. Interestingly, rather than being frightened, she says she found the experience amusing. Today, she adds, she is more scared of people than anything supernatural.
As Mookuthi Amman 2 reaches audiences this Deepavali, Regena is looking forward to sharing the festive excitement with them. Between the kolams, flowers and diyas at home, and her appeal to make celebrations kinder to animals, the actor has plenty to look forward to this season. “This year, I am celebrating my film as well. I am hoping to visit theatres and celebrate with audiences. It gives me immense joy to be able to celebrate a festival like this with everyone,” she says, wishing everyone a happy Deepavali and hoping families enjoy the film together in theatres.