A different kind of sparkle this Deepavali for Regena Cassandrra

She has also been enjoying her television commitments, judging the Telugu dance reality show Dhee on ETV, whose 21st season is streaming on Netflix. She is part of Zee Tamil's Mass Pasanga vs Class Ponnunga alongside Arya as well. Regena says the person audiences see on reality television is much closer to her real self than the characters she portrays in films. Appearing on Tamil television also comes with the responsibility of preparing herself to speak the language correctly, as she admits that her grammar can sometimes go wrong.

The OTT space has offered another avenue for experimentation. Having played a lead role in Hounds of Kodumparai on Amazon Prime Video, she enjoys the different opportunities that films and web series bring. She believes every format demands its own discipline, but one thing remains constant: respect for production schedules, the people involved and the time and resources that go into making a project.

Over the years, Regena says, the industry has also taught her to ask more questions about her place in a film, the positioning of her character and the promotional commitments expected of her. She recalls her experience with the Hindi film Kesari 2, produced by Dharma Productions, in which she played Akshay Kumar's wife, a Malayali character based on a real person. While she says the production house treated the actors well during the shoot, she felt excluded when the promotional activities began. Despite a poster featuring visuals from the film being released, she was neither tagged on social media nor given clarity about her involvement in promotions.

Her team attempted to contact the production house to understand whether she was expected to participate in the promotional activities, but did not receive a response. She says she still does not know why she was left out. The experience affected her for a couple of weeks, particularly because she had built her career independently and expected a professional explanation. However, she is careful not to turn this into a broader North-South industry debate or generalise about the experiences of others. Instead, it taught her to seek clarity about her role, contractual terms and promotional responsibilities before signing a project. While she continues to treat everyone with respect, she has also learnt the importance of standing up for herself.