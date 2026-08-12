67 years of Aandavar

On Wednesday, marking 67 years of his cinematic journey, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) celebrated the actor with a motion-picture video that brings together the many characters and faces he has given Indian cinema.Kamal Haasan's cinematic journey, which began as a child artiste From Kalathur Kannamma, his career evolved through performances that repeatedly challenged the conventions of mainstream cinema.

Films such as 16 Vayathinile, Moondram Pirai, Nayakan, Mahanadhi and Anbe Sivam , Hey Ram, Vishwaroopam showcased different facets from vulnerability and eccentricity to intensity, emotional depth and social consciousness.But Haasan's contribution to cinema has extended beyond acting. Over the decades, he has also worked as a writer, director and producer, using cinema as a medium to experiment with form, technology and storytelling.