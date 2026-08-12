67 years of Aandavar

CHENNAI: For generations of fans, he has been “Andavar” (god)— an affectionate title used for Kamal Haasan.
On Wednesday, marking 67 years of his cinematic journey, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) celebrated the actor with a motion-picture video that brings together the many characters and faces he has given Indian cinema.Kamal Haasan's cinematic journey, which began as a child artiste From Kalathur Kannamma, his career evolved through performances that repeatedly challenged the conventions of mainstream cinema.
Films such as 16 Vayathinile, Moondram Pirai, Nayakan, Mahanadhi and Anbe Sivam , Hey Ram, Vishwaroopam showcased different facets from vulnerability and eccentricity to intensity, emotional depth and social consciousness.But Haasan's contribution to cinema has extended beyond acting. Over the decades, he has also worked as a writer, director and producer, using cinema as a medium to experiment with form, technology and storytelling.
His influence, however, has extended to Hollywood. Aalavandhan, his 2001 psychological thriller, is one example of his experimentation with visual storytelling. The film's animated sequences depicting violence were later cited by filmmaker Quentin Tarantino as an inspiration for the animated sequence in Kill Bill: Volume 1. The revelation, made during a conversation between Tarantino and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, added another dimension to the film's legacy.
RKFI's latest video captures that evolution through a montage of his characters, and captioned the visuals with the lines “One CHILD, One BEGINNING, One PHENOM, His ERA.”
And the journey is far from over. Kamal is set to share the screen with Rajinikanth once again in the upcoming project working title KH x RK, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The reunion marks their return to the same screen after nearly five decades and has already generated high expectations.