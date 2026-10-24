60-ft Nayanthara cutout erected for Mookuthi Amman 2 in Tamil Nadu

Titled Mookuthi Amman 2 – Maha Sakthi, the devotional fantasy thriller is directed by Sundar C and stars Nayanthara in the titular role. The film promises a larger mythological spectacle, blending devotion, fantasy, action and humour.

The recently released trailer offers a glimpse of Nayanthara in dual roles as a police officer and the goddess. The story connects a mythological kingdom threatened by deadly invaders with a present-day crisis, as divine intervention becomes crucial to protecting innocent lives. Regena Cassandrra and Kannada actor Duniya Vijay play key roles, while Urvashi, Yogi Babu, Myna Nandini, Abhinaya and Garuda Ram are also part of the ensemble cast.

Produced by Ishari K Ganesh under the Vels Film International banner, the film has music by Hiphop Tamizha, cinematography by Gopi Amarnath and editing by Fenny Oliver. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on November 6, coinciding with the Diwali festive season.