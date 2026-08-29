5 Vijay films that delivered unforgettable hero-villain clashes

CHENNAI: A strong rivalry between a hero and an antagonist can often become one of the biggest highlights of a film. Tamil cinema has witnessed several memorable face-offs over the years, with powerful performances and intense confrontations keeping audiences invested. With Vijay set to share screen space with Bobby Deol in Jana Nayagan, here is a look at five films featuring some of his notable on-screen rivalries, listed in the order of their release.
Released in 2007, Pokkiri brought Vijay and Prakash Raj together in one of their memorable hero-antagonist clashes. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film stars Vijay as Thamizh and Asin as Shruthi, while Prakash Raj plays the ruthless gangster Ali Bhai. Vadivelu and Napoleon are also part of the cast. The film follows a seemingly fearless hitman who gets caught in a dangerous underworld battle while hiding his real identity and mission. Vijay's character, who appears to be a fearless hitman, gradually reveals his real intentions, leading to a tense confrontation with Ali Bhai.
Atlee's 2019 sports drama Bigil featured Vijay in dual roles as Michael and Rayappan, with Jackie Shroff as the antagonist Sharma. Nayanthara, Kathir and Vivek are also part of the cast. The film follows a former footballer who takes charge of a struggling women's football team while confronting the personal and professional challenges standing in his way. The conflict develops as Michael attempts to rebuild the team while facing opposition from Daniel. Alongside the rivalry, the film explores family, ambition, sport and second chances.
posterDirected by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu featured Vijay and Prakash Raj in another conflict, this time against the backdrop of family and business. Released in 2023, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sarathkumar and Shaam. The story follows a carefree heir who returns home after years away and becomes involved in a bitter family and business succession battle. Vijay plays Vijay Rajendran, who finds himself caught up in the family's internal conflicts, while Prakash Raj plays Jayaprakash Rajendran, who becomes a key opponent in the business struggle.
Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo presented Vijay and Arjun Sarja in a tense face-off. Vijay plays Parthiban, a café owner whose peaceful life is disrupted by events connected to his past, while Arjun portrays Harold Das. Trisha, Sanjay Dutt and Gautham Vasudev Menon are also part of the film. The story follows a quiet café owner who is forced to confront a violent past when a group of gangsters begins questioning his true identity. As the story unfolds, the connection between Vijay's character and the Das family adds to the tension and leads to intense confrontations.
Vijay's upcoming Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, brings him together with Bobby Deol in a political action drama. Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prakash Raj are also part of the cast. The film follows Vetri Kondan, a former police officer and social worker who takes responsibility for his late friend's daughter. His life takes a dangerous turn when she becomes a target of a powerful criminal network, bringing him into conflict with forces involving political power and corruption. Bobby Deol plays John Himmler, setting up another major clash in Vijay's filmography.