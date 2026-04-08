5-day gala of art, cinema from today

The fifth edition of the Vaanam Art Festival, presented by Neelam Cultural Centre, was launched in the city recently. As part of this, various events have been organised throughout the month.
From April 8 to 12, the PK Rosy Film Festival will be held at Prasad Preview Theatre.
The festival will feature a curated selection of world cinema, including fiction, documentaries, and short films that challenge perspectives and celebrate the art of filmmaking.
From April 8 to 12, the PK Rosy Film Festival will be held at Prasad Preview Theatre.
The festival will feature a curated selection of world cinema, including fiction, documentaries, and short films that challenge perspectives and celebrate the art of filmmaking.
From April 12 to 18, an art exhibition titled The Whole Story and a photography exhibition will be held at the Lalit Kala Akademi.
On April 18 and 19, the Verchol Dalit Literary Festival will take place at Muthamizh Peravai, T N Rajarathinam Kalai Arangam, Raja Annamalaipuram.
The Vaanam Art Festival will conclude with the Dhamma Theatre Fest on April 26 at the Don Bosco Auditorium in Egmore.