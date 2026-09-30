3rd part of 'Chennai 600 028' to begin shooting in October: Reports

CHENNAI: The third instalment of the popular ‘Chennai 600 028’ franchise is set to go on floors next month, according to a Maalaimalar report. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, ‘Chennai 600 028 III’ will begin its shooting schedule in Chennai before the team is expected to move to Bangkok for the next phase.
According to the Maalaimalar report, a special set is being constructed in Chennai for the third instalment. Shooting is scheduled to begin in the first week of October, with the first schedule expected to continue for around 10 days.
After completing the Chennai schedule, the team is planning to conduct the second phase of shooting in Bangkok. More details about the film's complete cast and crew are expected to be announced later.
Released in 2007, ‘Chennai 600 028’ marked Venkat Prabhu's directorial debut. Produced by SPB Charan and JK Saravana, the film featured Shiva, Jai, Nitin Sathya, Premgi Amaren, Aravind Akash, Vijay Vasanth and others in important roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music, with Premgi Amaren also associated with the music. Centred on a group of friends and their passion for street cricket, the film combined comedy, friendship and the local Chennai setting. It received a positive response from audiences and became one of the notable films in Venkat Prabhu's early career.
The sequel, ‘Chennai 600 028 II’, was released in 2016, with Venkat Prabhu returning as director. SPB Charan and Venkat Prabhu produced the film, while Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music. The sequel brought back several members of the original cast, including Shiva, Jai, Premgi Amaren, Aravind Akash, Vijay Vasanth and Nitin Sathya. Vaibhav Reddy, Inigo Prabakaran and Mahat Raghavendra were among the other actors in the film. The sequel continued the franchise's focus on friendship, cricket and comedy. Following its release, there had been continued speculation about a third instalment.