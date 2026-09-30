3rd part of 'Chennai 600 028' to begin shooting in October: Reports

‘Chennai 600 028 III’ to begin in Chennai

According to the Maalaimalar report, a special set is being constructed in Chennai for the third instalment. Shooting is scheduled to begin in the first week of October, with the first schedule expected to continue for around 10 days.

After completing the Chennai schedule, the team is planning to conduct the second phase of shooting in Bangkok. More details about the film's complete cast and crew are expected to be announced later.