28 years of 'Surya Vamsam': Sarathkumar and Devayani celebrate film's legacy at '3BHK' event 

CHENNAI: At the promotional event for the upcoming film 3BHK, veteran actor R Sarathkumar shared an emotional note about his career and the legacy of the 1997 classic Surya Vamsam, which starred him alongside Devayani.

Sarathkumar and Devayani reunited at the event, reflecting on the lasting impact of the classic as they promoted their new film.

Sarathkumar spoke about how family and the dream of owning a home continue to resonate with audiences, drawing a connection between Surya Vamsam and 3BHK. He praised director Sri Ganesh’s dedication to depicting relatable middle-class realities while Devayani described 3BHK as a feel-good film and commended Ganesh’s narrative style.

The pair also spoke fondly about Surya Vamsam, with Devayani saying the film has earned a special place in the hearts of the audience. Sarathkumar expressed pride in its enduring relevance, nearly three decades after its release.

3BHK, directed by Sri Ganesh, known for 8 Thottakkal, tells the story of a middle-class family’s struggle to buy a home. The film aims to connect deeply with audiences by highlighting family bonds and the challenges faced by the middle class.

Produced by Arun Viswa under Shanthi Talkies, the film features music by Amrit Ramnath. Cinematography is by Dinesh Krishnan B and Jithin Stanislaus, with editing by Ganesh Siva.

The cast includes Siddharth, R Sarathkumar, Devayani, Meetha Raghunath, Yogi Babu, and Chaithra J Achar.

3BHK is scheduled to release in theatres on July 4.

Also Read:'I'm currently staying in a rented house,' says actor Ravi Mohan at 3 BHK trailer launch