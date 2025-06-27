'I'm currently staying in a rented house,' says actor Ravi Mohan at 3 BHK trailer launch

CHENNAI: At the audio and trailer launch of actor Siddharth’s upcoming film 3 BHK, actor Ravi Mohan revealed that he felt deeply connected to the story as he is currently living in a rented house for the first time in his life.

Speaking as a special guest at the event, Ravi Mohan said the film moved him and gave him the confidence to rise and move forward again. His remarks come amid ongoing controversies involving his estranged wife Aarti Ravi.









He also wished the team of 3BHK success and praised his friend Siddharth for his performance. “Siddharth has excellently portrayed the character’s journey from a student to a family man,” he said. He further praised the film’s female leads, Chaithra Achar and Meetha Raghunath, for their strong performances.

Directed by Sri Ganesh of 8 Thottakkal fame, 3 BHK is set to hit theatres on July 4. The film follows the emotional journey of a family determined to own a home in the city, despite facing challenges, setbacks, and heartbreaks. It is based on the short story by Aravindh Sachidanandam.

Alongside Siddharth, Chaithra Achar, and Meetha Raghunath, the film also stars Sarath Kumar, Devayani, and Yogi Babu.

Produced by Arun Viswa under the banner of Shanthi Talkies, the film features music by Amrit Ramnath. Cinematography is by Dinesh Krishnan B and Jithin Stanislaus, with editing handled by Ganesh Siva.