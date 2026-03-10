2017 actress assault case: Kerala HC notice to actor Dileep, others on govt appeal

The High Court admitted the appeal, in which the state has challenged the acquittal of Dileep and three others in the case and also sought enhancement of the punishment awarded to the six people sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting the actress.

A bench of justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Jobin Sebastian issued notice to the six persons sentenced in the case and the four who were acquitted by the trial court, a government lawyer associated with the case said.