12 Bharathiraja films that shaped Tamil cinema: Where to stream them today

Before entering films, Bharathiraja worked as a health inspector and travelled across villages. His breakthrough came with 16 Vayathinile in 1977, which transformed Tamil cinema and established him as a major creative force. Over a career spanning around 44 films across Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, he delivered several classics that continue to be watched and discussed today.

Here are 12 essential Bharathiraja films, along with where audiences can watch them.