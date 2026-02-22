1171 members cast vote in the Tamil Film Producers Council’s election
CHENNAI: On Sunday, the poll for appointing new flagbearers for the Tamil Film Producers Council took place at a college in Anna Nagar.
By the end, out of 1529 members, 1171 cast their vote. Under the supervision of Justice S Rajeswaran, two teams are contesting in the election: Ram Narayanan and Nalam Kaakum. The tenure of the current office-bearers is set to expire in May.
The celebrities who were in attendance include Rajinikanth, Nasser, Vishal, Prakash Raj, Samuthirakani, Kalaippuli S Thanu, Devayani, Mohan and Suhasini, among many others. Many of them believed that the newly elected team would bring in a positive change in the working of the Tamil film industry and also resolve a few long-term issues.
A few days ago, five council members, G Srinivasan, I John Max, P Ranjith Kumar, AK Michael, and SD Youvakandha Rao, filed a petition seeking a stay on the election and the appointment of a retired High Court judge to conduct the polls, alleging that the election had been announced in violation of the council's by-laws and that only four days' time was granted to file nominations.
Denying the allegations, TFPC’s counsel submitted that the election was announced strictly in accordance with the bylaws. Moreover, four of the petitioners have themselves filed nominations, the counsel added. The council also pointed out that the same retired judge was the election officer last time as well.
After hearing the submissions, Justice P Dhanapal dismissed the petition and observed that the election process had commenced and that the election officer had finalised the voters' list.
Further details about the election results are awaited.