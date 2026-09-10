100 films and counting for Sam CS

CHENNAI: Music director Sam CS has completed 100 films with Sardar 2, but reaching the number was never something he was working towards.
He says he only realised it when the wishes started coming in.
He marked the occasion at a press meet in the city, where he met the media and cut a cake with them. “I have never counted my films. I only remember my first film. I didn’t even know what my 35th or 50th film was,” he said during the interaction.
More than half of his projects, he explained, have been background score assignments rather than full-fledged albums.
Films such as Kaithi and Vanangaan are examples of this. “Only when people started wishing me for my 100th film did I realise it. I felt really happy about it,” he added.
Sam has built his career by working with several debut directors, many of whom came with fresh and unconventional ideas.
Not every experiment worked, but each project taught him something. “Nothing can teach you more than failure,” he said, quoting one of his favourite sayings.
He believes those failures have shaped him as a musician, but they have never taken away from his love for creating music.
Even after 100 films, Sam has no plans to slow down. “It’s not going to stop here. I’m going to continue working. It’s not about the count. I do music because I love it,” Sam told us.
That is also evident in his daily routine. Sam has a studio at home and spends most of his waking hours working on music.
For him, the number 100 is a milestone, but the music continues.