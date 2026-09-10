100 films and counting for Sam CS

He says he only realised it when the wishes started coming in.

He marked the occasion at a press meet in the city, where he met the media and cut a cake with them. “I have never counted my films. I only remember my first film. I didn’t even know what my 35th or 50th film was,” he said during the interaction.

More than half of his projects, he explained, have been background score assignments rather than full-fledged albums.

Films such as Kaithi and Vanangaan are examples of this. “Only when people started wishing me for my 100th film did I realise it. I felt really happy about it,” he added.