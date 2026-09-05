10 things to know about Soori’s upcoming Mandaadi

CHENNAI: Actor Soori’s upcoming Tamil film ‘Mandaadi’, directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, is gearing up for its theatrical release on September 10, 2026.
The film is set against the backdrop of the sea and traditional boat racing, with Soori playing the lead role.
'Mandaadi' meaning - Mandaadi refers to the leader of a fishing expedition team in the traditional sailing boat race conducted along a 100-km stretch of the Tamil Nadu coastline
Lead actors - Actor Soori is in the lead role, along with Telugu actor Suhas. Mahima Nambiar will play the female lead.
Supporting cast - The film also features Sathyaraj, Ravindra Vijay, Balasaravanan.
Music - GV Prakash Kumar composed the songs and background score.
Pan India - The film will have a multi-language pan-Indian release, hitting theatres in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.
Producer - Mandaadi is produced by Elred Kumar under the RS Infotainment banner, with creative backing from director Vetrimaaran.
Runtime - Mandaadi has a reported runtime of 154 minutes, making it a nearly 2 hour 35 minutes sports drama film.
Shooting - Filming began in mid-2025 and wrapped in April 2026.
Pre-launch - The pre-release audio launch event was held on August 28 in Chennai
Synopsis - A fishing captain applies his maritime knowledge in a traditional boat race along Tamil Nadu's coast during a festival, leading a six person team against the crew.
Camera drowning - While shooting for the film, on October 4, 2025, a boat carrying the camera capsized in the middle of the shoot. While the crew escaped unhurt, the camera on which the team was filming sank.