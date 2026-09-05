10 things to know about Soori’s upcoming Mandaadi

Producer - Mandaadi is produced by Elred Kumar under the RS Infotainment banner, with creative backing from director Vetrimaaran.

Runtime - Mandaadi has a reported runtime of 154 minutes, making it a nearly 2 hour 35 minutes sports drama film.

Shooting - Filming began in mid-2025 and wrapped in April 2026.

Pre-launch - The pre-release audio launch event was held on August 28 in Chennai

Synopsis - A fishing captain applies his maritime knowledge in a traditional boat race along Tamil Nadu's coast during a festival, leading a six person team against the crew.