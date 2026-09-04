10 things to know about Karthi’s upcoming Sardar 2

Producer - Sardar 2 is produced by Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment.

Runtime - Sardar 2 has a reported runtime of 179 minutes, making it a nearly a three hour action thriller film.

Trailer - The nearly 3 minute trailer exposed flashbacks from Chandrabose's trainee days. The trailer was released on August 31.

Shooting - The unit of the film reportedly wrapped up its shooting in Bangkok in June 2025.

Sequel - Sardar had highlighted the issue of commercialisation of water, with Sardar 2 to showcase issues pertaining to health and hygiene.