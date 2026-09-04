10 things to know about Karthi’s upcoming Sardar 2

CHENNAI: Actor Karthi’s Tamil spy thriller ‘Sardar 2’ is set to hit theatres on September 10, 2026, bringing back the actor in the franchise’s second instalment.
Director PS Mithran returns after the success of the 2022 prequel.
Dual role - Karthi reprises both Agent Sardar Chandra Bose and Inspector Vijay Prakash, continuing the dual-role format from the first film.
The Antagonist - SJ Suryah is part of the sequel in a major role and plays the character of a villain, named Black Dagger.
Supporting cast - The film also features Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganathan, Rajisha Vijayan and Yogi Babu.
Music - CS Sam composed the songs and background score, marking a milestone as his 100th film.
Producer - Sardar 2 is produced by Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment.
Runtime - Sardar 2 has a reported runtime of 179 minutes, making it a nearly a three hour action thriller film.
Trailer - The nearly 3 minute trailer exposed flashbacks from Chandrabose's trainee days. The trailer was released on August 31.
Shooting - The unit of the film reportedly wrapped up its shooting in Bangkok in June 2025.
Sequel - Sardar had highlighted the issue of commercialisation of water, with Sardar 2 to showcase issues pertaining to health and hygiene.
Synopsis - It follows a dual-timeline narrative where Sardar's explosive origin story unfolds in flashback, while his son faces a present day threat from a dangerous villain known as Black Dagger.