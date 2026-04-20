10 things to know about Goa's Sadhvi Satish Sail, the new Miss India

CHENNAI: Sadhvi Satish Sail, crowned Miss India 2026 at the grand finale held in Bhubaneswar on April 18, has emerged as a standout figure with her blend of intellect, creativity and confidence.
Hailing from Goa, she impressed judges with her poise and forward-looking vision while representing her state on the national stage.
Early Life: Sandhvi Sathish Sail was born in Karwar, Karnataka and brought up in Goa, where she spent most of her formative years.
Education: She pursued her education in multilingual economics with a background in education from a Canadian university.
Profession: Before entering pageantry, she was an entrepreneur and co-founded a company in the construction and development, balancing academics and creative pursuits.
Early Interests: Sadhvi grew up in a close-knit community in Goa, where she formed a strong bond with nature and rural life.
Journey to Pageantry: Sadhvi earned the crown after competing with 29 other state winners, driven by a desire to represent India on a global stage.
Hobbies: Her hobbies include photography, sketching, badminton, beekeeping, and even taxidermy. She describes herself as “selectively social”
Advocacy: One of her most ambitious goals is to establish a university focused on financial literacy, life skills, spirituality, and creativity. She believes education should bridge the gap between academics and real-world responsibilities, especially in areas like money management and adulting skills.
Winning Moment: During the Miss World event, Sadhvi impressed the judges with her poise, personality, and vision for the future. Her crowning moment featured a high-glam evening gown with a halter neckline, body-hugging fit and intricate embellishments.
Quotes from her speech: Sadhvi Satish Sail described the moment as "surreal" and "grateful," emphasizing that it was just the beginning of her journey. She highlighted that the experience was about collective growth, friendship, and that she considered all her fellow participants "winners".