10 films directed by K Bhagyaraj that defined Tamil cinema: Where to stream them

CHENNAI: With the passing of veteran filmmaker, actor and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj at the age of 73, Tamil cinema has lost one of its most distinctive storytellers. Widely celebrated as the ‘Screenplay King’, Bhagyaraj built a remarkable career through films that blended humour, family emotions, social commentary and relatable middle-class characters.
Starting his career as an assistant director under late veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja, Bhagyaraj went on to create a unique cinematic identity through stories rooted in everyday life. His films often revolved around family relationships, romance, social norms and human flaws, while his sharp dialogues and unconventional screenplays earned him a loyal audience across generations.
Here are 10 films directed by K Bhagyaraj that you can add to your watchlist:
Cast:
K Bhagyaraj, Sudhakar, Sumathi, Gandhimathi, Goundamani
Synopsis:
An impoverished young woman struggles to support her large family while an unemployed youth tries to help her through mounting financial difficulties. Poverty forces them to confront difficult moral choices.
Trivia:
The film marked K Bhagyaraj's directorial debut, with him also writing the story, screenplay and dialogues.
Gangai Amaran composed the songs, while Ilaiyaraaja scored the background music. The soundtrack includes "Kadhal Vaibhogame."
The film won K Bhagyaraj the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Story, recognising his writing in his directorial debut.
The film was remade in Telugu as Pedala Brathukulu (1981).
Streaming platform: YouTube
Cast:
K Bhagyaraj, Saritha, Master Sooriya Kiran
Synopsis:
A woman divorces her husband after she learns of his illicit affair. When she discovers that she is pregnant, she moves to a new town to start life afresh. Ten years later, they meet again.
Trivia:
The soundtrack composed by Gangai Amaran featured the popular child-centric song "Daddy Daddy"
The film was remade in Hindi and Telugu the same year, titled Ek Hi Bhool and Sathyabhama, respectively. It also had a Malayalam adaptation Chanchattam (1991) and a Kannada remake Mane Devru (1993).
Streaming platform: YouTube
Cast:
K Bhagyaraj, Sathyakala, Karate Mani, Suvarna, Sangili Murugan, Gokulnath.
Synopsis:
A criminal named Raja (Bhagyaraj) marries a wealthy businessman's mentally unstable daughter. After learning he inherits everything if she dies, he plots against her life while she secretly knows his true intentions.
Trivia:
The film’s soundtrack by Ilaiyaraaja features hit songs like "Neengatha Ennam", "Pesu Ennanbe", and "Abhinayam Kaattu".
The film had a Malayalam remake titled Sharam (1982) and a Bollywood adaptation titled Pathar Ke Insan (1990).
Streaming platform: YouTube
Cast:
K Bhagyaraj, Radikaa sarathkumar, G Ramli, Pazhanisamy, Kallapetti Singaram, Gandhimathi
Synopsis:
Three unemployed friends fall for the same young woman who moves into their neighbourhood. Their rivalry leads to a series of hilarious schemes as each tries to win her affection.
Trivia:
The film's soundtrack by Ilaiyaraaja featured popular songs such as Mathana Mohana and Mere Pyar .
Bhagyaraj later revealed that he wrote the screenplay overnight.
The comedy sequence built around the line "Ek gaon mein ek kisan..." remains one of the most remembered scenes in Tamil cinema.
The film was remade in Telugu as Kokkaroko (1993) and later inspired the Tamil comedy Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya (2013).
Streaming platform: Prime Video
Cast:
K Bhagyaraj, Ambika, Rajesh, Master Haja Sheriff, Kallapetti Singaram, Goundamani
Synopsis:
On her wedding night, a young woman reveals that she loves another man. Her husband gives her seven days to find him, leading to one of Tamil cinema's most memorable emotional dramas.
Trivia:
The story was inspired by an incident from the life of comedian JP Chandrababu.
Music was composed by MS Viswanathan, with songs such as Thendraladhu Unnidathil becoming popular.
The dialogue, "Ennaip poruthavaraiyil en kadhali ungal manaiviyagalam; aanal ungal manaivi en kadhaliyaga mudiyaadhu, sir," remains one of Bhagyaraj's most celebrated lines.
The film was remade in Telugu as Radha Kalyanam (1981), Hindi as Woh Saat Din (1983), and Kannada as Love Maadi Nodu (1989).
Streaming platform: YouTube
Cast:
K Bhagyaraj, Sulakshana, MN Nambiar, Senthamarai, Senthil
Synopsis:
A young couple in love see their wedding called off after a dowry dispute sparks an ego clash between their families. What follows is an emotional battle between love and pride.
Trivia:
Sulakshana made her Tamil debut as a lead actress with the film.
Ilaiyaraaja composed the soundtrack, which includes the popular song Yen Soga Kathaiya.
The film is remembered for its realistic portrayal of rural family
relationships and marriage negotiations.
It was remade in Telugu as Pelli Choopulu (1983), Kannada as Anuraga Aralithu (1986), Hindi as Nishaan (1983), and Marathi as Navri Mile Navryala (1984).
Streaming platform: YouTube
Cast:
K Bhagyaraj, Urvashi, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Deepa, Kovai Sarala, Senthamarai
Synopsis:
A mischievous village woman tricks a widowed schoolteacher into marrying her after he rejects her advances. Their unusual marriage evolves into a touching battle of love, stubbornness and acceptance.
Trivia:
The film marked Urvashi's debut as a lead actress in Tamil cinema.
Bhagyaraj won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Tamil for his performance.
The famous drumstick sequence featuring Parimalam (Urvashi) remains one of the most talked-about scenes in Tamil cinema.
Ilaiyaraaja composed the soundtrack, featuring songs such as Vilakku Vacha Nerathile and Andhi Varum Neram.
The film was remade in Telugu as Moodu Mullu (1983), Hindi as Masterji (1985), Malayalam as Poomukhappadiyil Ninneyum Kaathu (1986), Kannada as Halli Meshtru (1992), and Sinhala as Sasara Chethana.
Streaming platform: YouTube
Cast:
K Bhagyaraj, Radhika, Sivaji Ganesan, Ilavarasi, Parthiban
Synopsis:
An unemployed graduate shoulders the responsibility of supporting his widowed mother and five younger sisters while trying to arrange their marriages. His sacrifices and resilience form the heart of this emotional family drama.
Trivia:
Ilaiyaraaja composed the soundtrack, featuring memorable songs like "Sengamalam Sirikkudhu" and "Oru Nayagan."
The film marked R Parthiban's acting debut. He had worked as K Bhagyaraj's assistant director before making his first on-screen appearance in the film.
Director Bharathiraja made a special cameo appearance as himself, sharing the screen with his former assistant K Bhagyaraj.
The film was partially reshot in Telugu as Ammaayilu... Preminchand(1984).
Streaming platform: Prime Video
Cast:
K Bhagyaraj, Kalpana, Anu (Babitha), Kovai Sarala, Senthil, KK Soundar
Synopsis:
Dissatisfied with his arranged marriage, a man begins an affair with a glamorous woman, only to realise she values his wealth more than his love. The film mixes humour with a message about marriage and appearances.
Trivia:
Ilaiyaraaja composed the music, with "Chittu Kuruvi," "Ada Machamulla Machan," and "Vaa Vaa Saamy" becoming popular hits.
The film marked Kalpana's Tamil debut as a leading actress.
It was remade in Kannada as Chapala Chennigaraya (1990).
The film explored the themes of body image and marital relationships, making it one of Bhagyaraj's most talked-about social dramas of the 1980s.
Streaming platform: YouTube
Cast:
K Bhagyaraj, Radha, CR Saraswathi, Jaiganesh, Idichapuli Selvaraj
Synopsis:
A simple, uneducated man remains devoted to his manipulative stepmother until his educated wife helps him recognise the truth. The story explores family bonds, sacrifice and self-respect.
Trivia:
The soundtrack by Shankar–Ganesh featured popular songs including "Kondai Seval Koovum" and "Then Pandi Cheemai."
The film became a breakthrough for CR Saraswathi, who was thereafter popularly referred to as "Aatha" by audiences.
It was officially remade in Hindi as Beta (1992) and Telugu as Abbayigaru (1993).
The emotional dialogue "Petha amma vida valartha amma perusu" is among the film's most remembered lines.
Streaming platform: YouTube