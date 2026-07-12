10 films directed by K Bhagyaraj that defined Tamil cinema: Where to stream them

Starting his career as an assistant director under late veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja, Bhagyaraj went on to create a unique cinematic identity through stories rooted in everyday life. His films often revolved around family relationships, romance, social norms and human flaws, while his sharp dialogues and unconventional screenplays earned him a loyal audience across generations.



Here are 10 films directed by K Bhagyaraj that you can add to your watchlist: