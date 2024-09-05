1 lakh movie tickets sold for Vijay’s ‘The GOAT’ in Madurai on Day 1

CHENNAI: Over 1 lakh tickets have been sold on the first day shows in Madurai for actor Vijay's ‘The GOAT’ movie.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the movie is releasing today in 48 theatres in Madurai.

As per the request of AGS Entertainment, the Tamil Nadu government had granted permission to hold a special show at 9:00 am for The Greatest of All of Time (The GOAT), on September 5 (Thursday).

A government order stated that the film's special show could only be held on the opening day.

The first show will start at 9:00 am and last show will end by 2:00 am, the following day.

Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, The GOAT has actor Vijay featuring in a dual role.

The film is bankrolled by AGS Entertainment.

'The GOAT' features music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and a star-studded cast including Prashanth, Prabhudeva, Sneha, Laila, and Meenakshi Chaudhary.

The trailer for the movie was released on August 17, piquing fans' excitement.