Celebrating the Man Who Moonwalked Into History

The academy, which has been conducting Michael Jackson’s birthday celebrations for the last 10 years, currently has around 50 studios across Tamil Nadu and one in Bengaluru. This year, the celebrations will bring together students across multiple locations, with around 3,000 to 4,000 children expected to participate in Chennai alone.

The events will unfold across several public and studio-linked venues. In Chennai, performances are scheduled at Santhome High School on August 29 and Marina Mall on August 30.The academy will also hold programmes at French Village, 200 Feet Road, Pallavaram Radial Road, on August 29 and 30.Importantly, these are not closed-door performances. The public can watch the celebrations, with the academy opening up select common venues for people to come together and celebrate Jackson’s music.

According to Dhivakar Subramanian of RAACK Academy of Dance, the initiative has been designed to ensure that children do not see Jackson merely as a dancer. “Our objective is that the kids should see Michael Jackson as an inspiration,” he said, adding that the academy has been introducing students to his biography, documentaries and snippets about how he prepared for performances and perfected elements such as the moonwalk.