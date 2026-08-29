Celebrating the Man Who Moonwalked Into History

CHENNAI: For a generation that knows Michael Jackson through the moonwalk, the sequinned glove and his unmistakable stage presence, RAACK Academy of Dance is attempting to introduce its young students to the man behind the legend. As it's Michael Jackson's 68th birthday today, the academy is taking its “MJ Tribute Series – Know the Legend” beyond choreography, encouraging children to learn about the pop icon’s life, creativity, discipline and humanitarian message.
The academy, which has been conducting Michael Jackson’s birthday celebrations for the last 10 years, currently has around 50 studios across Tamil Nadu and one in Bengaluru. This year, the celebrations will bring together students across multiple locations, with around 3,000 to 4,000 children expected to participate in Chennai alone.
The events will unfold across several public and studio-linked venues. In Chennai, performances are scheduled at Santhome High School on August 29 and Marina Mall on August 30.The academy will also hold programmes at French Village, 200 Feet Road, Pallavaram Radial Road, on August 29 and 30.Importantly, these are not closed-door performances. The public can watch the celebrations, with the academy opening up select common venues for people to come together and celebrate Jackson’s music.
According to Dhivakar Subramanian of RAACK Academy of Dance, the initiative has been designed to ensure that children do not see Jackson merely as a dancer. “Our objective is that the kids should see Michael Jackson as an inspiration,” he said, adding that the academy has been introducing students to his biography, documentaries and snippets about how he prepared for performances and perfected elements such as the moonwalk.
At the heart of the initiative is Heal the World. Every student is expected to learn the choreography to the song, with groups performing it in a flash-mob format. Dhivakar said the idea is to make the song’s message stay with the children beyond the performance. “We just want to see the thought of Michael Jackson. They should remember Heal the World deeper into their subconscious mind,” he said.
The tribute, however, will not be restricted to one song. Students will perform a selection of Jackson’s hits, including Heal the World, The Way You Make Me Feel and Beat It. While each studio will have its own set of performances, the common thread will be the celebration of Jackson’s music and legacy.
The academy’s co-founder Ramana Balaji who is also the choreographer behind the initiative, is one of the driving forces behind the tribute. Dhivakar said Jackson has been a major inspiration for both of them, particularly for the way he brought together music, lyrics, choreography and performance with precision.