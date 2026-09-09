'Asha Forever': song created by A R Rahman released on late singer's 93rd birth anniversary

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday released "Asha Forever", a song composed by renowned music composer A R Rahman, on late playback singer Asha Bhosale's 93rd birth anniversary.
The legendary singer was the epitome of boundless energy and enthusiasm, and her passion and love for life were vividly evident during her performances, Fadnavis said on this occasion.
Rahman, Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Janai Bhosle, members of the Bhosle family and others were present.
Asha Bhosale's entire life was filled with joy, enthusiasm and vibrancy, Fadnavis said, adding that "Asha Forever" was a beautiful musical tribute to her.
"Asha Ji's voice is an experience that can never fade. As long as her songs continue to be heard, she will remain forever in the hearts of music lovers. Such initiatives should be organised every year to cherish her memories," Fadnavis said.
Rahman described "Asha Forever" as a humble tribute to Bhosle. "Asha Ji is the daughter of Maharashtra, India and the entire world. Her voice and musical legacy will live on forever," he said.
Shelar said that Asha Bhosle shared an unbreakable bond with every Marathi-speaking person in Maharashtra as well as music lovers across India and the world. She sung in Marathi and several other Indian and international languages, and gave Indian music a distinct identity on the global stage, he said.
Asha Bhosle was born in Maharashtra's Sangli district on September 8, 1933. She breathed her last at a Mumbai hospital on April 12, 2026.