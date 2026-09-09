'Asha Forever': song created by A R Rahman released on late singer's 93rd birth anniversary

The legendary singer was the epitome of boundless energy and enthusiasm, and her passion and love for life were vividly evident during her performances, Fadnavis said on this occasion.

Rahman, Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Janai Bhosle, members of the Bhosle family and others were present.

Asha Bhosale's entire life was filled with joy, enthusiasm and vibrancy, Fadnavis said, adding that "Asha Forever" was a beautiful musical tribute to her.

"Asha Ji's voice is an experience that can never fade. As long as her songs continue to be heard, she will remain forever in the hearts of music lovers. Such initiatives should be organised every year to cherish her memories," Fadnavis said.

Rahman described "Asha Forever" as a humble tribute to Bhosle. "Asha Ji is the daughter of Maharashtra, India and the entire world. Her voice and musical legacy will live on forever," he said.