ARR to take 40-day break from social media

Oscar award-winning music composer AR Rahman set the stage on fire in the city with his Wonderment Tour on Saturday night. Posting a selfie video with the crowd on social media, he revealed that he will be taking a 40-day break from social media.
During the concert, much to the excitement of fans, ARR was joined by Dhanush on-stage and both of them performed Usure Neethane song from Dhanush’s directorial Raayan. They both worked together in Maryan, Raayan, Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re and Tere Ishk Mein.
Meanwhile, ARR’s latest composition was Gandhi Talks, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy and Aditi Rao Hydari. He has the Ramayana franchise, Genie, Moon Walk, Killer and D56 in the pipeline.