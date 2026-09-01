AR Rahman announces autobiography, Rahman: A Renaissance

CHENNAI: Music composer A R Rahman has announced his upcoming autobiography, Rahman: A Renaissance, which he is co-authoring with writer Rupa Chakravarty. The Oscar-winning composer shared the news on social media, describing the book as a closer look at the music, ideas, challenges, influences and creative journey that have shaped his life and career.
“A new chapter begins,” Rahman wrote while announcing the project, adding that more details about the book would follow soon.
The book is set to offer readers a more personal look into Rahman’s creative world and the experiences that have influenced his musical journey. The composer began his film career with Mani Ratnam’s Roja in 1992 and went on to establish himself as one of India’s most celebrated composers, earning multiple National Film Awards and international honours, including two Academy Awards and two Grammys.
The announcement was accompanied by a photograph of Rahman with Rupa, who will be collaborating with him on the book. No publication date or further details about the book have been announced yet.