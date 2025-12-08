AP Dhillon delivers electrifying performance in Delhi, Babbu Maan makes special appearance

NEW DELHI: Punjabi singer AP Dhillon set Delhi on fire this past weekend with a high-energy performance that left the crowd enthralled.

AP, who was joined by his long-time collaborator Shinda Kahlon, performed at Indira Gandhi Arena on Sunday evening, crooning his hit tracks.

The power-packed setlist featured some of his iconic hits 'Excuses', 'Insane', 'Summer High', 'With You', 'Desires' alongside new fan favourites like 'Hitmen', ' Afsos', 'STFU', 'Thodi Si Daaru' and 'Without Me'.

The highlight of his gig was undoubtedly a special appearance by popular singer Babbu Maan. The energy shift was palpable as fans witnessed two powerhouse artists share the stage, further amplifying the excitement and cultural significance of the 'One of One' India Tour, which is co-produced and promoted by Team Innovation and BookMyShow Live.

About AP's performance, Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow stated, "AP Dhillon's performance reflects the evolving scale and ambition of India's live entertainment ecosystem. What unfolded in Delhi was a powerful convergence of culture and collective expression. The 'One of One' India Tour is not just a concert series; it signals the next chapter of live experiences in the country, where homegrown artists are increasingly driving world-class production standards and shaping defining cultural moments."

Mohit Bijlani, founder, Team Innovation, added, "AP Dhillon commands the stage with remarkable intensity and emotional depth. The overwhelming response we witnessed in Delhi, following the tour's electric start in Ahmedabad, reinforces that the 'One of One' Tour is a movement, with each city adding new momentum to its story."

AP also performed in Delhi last year, where Honey Singh made a surprise appearance as a special guest.