Anushka Ranjan opens up about her IVF journey: Initially, we were trying naturally

They were subsequently advised to consider IUI, a less intensive procedure than IVF, but even that involved medication and injections.

Anushka said: “Initially we were trying naturally; we reached a point where we thought we were ready. Doctors advised us to try to conceive for six months or one year. Then there is a process which is called IUI, which is the milder version of IVF.”

“It also requires a lot of medication, but injections kam lene padte the, 3 or 4 injections, but dawaiyan bahut leni padti thi. So wo dawaiyan were also making me feel lost.”