Algorithms ruined mass culture, slop filled the void

Bananito: I’m here to have fun and probably break a few hearts.

Orangelo (laughs): Bro said the quiet part out loud.

It feels quaint to point out the many continuity errors: From cut to cut, the fruits wear different clothes or appear at different locations and times of day. Many episodes involve them gratuitously doing backflips.

This description will not seem remarkable to readers who have consumed a sufficient amount of AI-generated content, colloquially called slop. What is remarkable is that ‘Fruit Love Island’ achieved what was arguably slop’s breakout moment.