He was speaking after receiving the Mahatma Phule Samata Award 2026 from Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal at a ceremony organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad here to mark the death anniversary of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

"India is a talented and intelligent country, but opportunities for education are becoming increasingly inaccessible to children from poor families. An ordinary person can achieve a great deal if given an opportunity, but even basic educational opportunities are being denied to many," he said at the event.

Education has become expensive, and only a certain class can afford it, he added.

"If there are no public schools, where will a rickshaw puller's child study? If the child goes to a school with poor education, there won't be good teachers, a proper system or a good curriculum," he said.

"When a child comes out of a madrasa or a gurukul, his mind will be filled with poison. This is what is happening," Akhtar further claimed.