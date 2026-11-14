Ahmedabad DCPU writes to CP over Dosanjh concert, flags songs 'promoting' liquor, weapons

Last week, authorities in Madhya Pradesh barred the performance of four songs of the popular Punjabi singer at his November 15 concert in Indore over similar concerns.

"Request to take appropriate action regarding refraining from performing songs promoting alcohol/intoxicants/weapons, not inviting children onto the stage, and not wearing cartridge/bullet belts during singer Diljit Dosanjh's live concert 'RuPay Aura India Tour'," said the DCPU letter dated November 6, addressed to commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut.

Ahmedabad District Child Protection Officer Tanvika Parmar confirmed the letter which referred to a representation by Dr Panditrao Dharennavar of Chandigarh raising concerns about the concert, to be held at Narendra Modi Staduim.