Adah Sharma reveals she sleeps on the floor in Mumbai home once owned by Sushant Singh Rajput

She redesigned the space to reflect her minimalist lifestyle, opting for white walls, a prayer room on the lower floor, a terrace garden, a music room and a dance studio.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020, at the age of 34. During his career, the actor featured in several successful films, including “Chhichhore,” “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story," and “Kai Po Che!" His final film, “Dil Bechara,” was released after his death.

Meanwhile, Adah Sharma will be seen portraying a Devi in her upcoming film. She is also working on another action project and an international film.