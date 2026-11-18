CHENNAI: A small, independently produced Tamil song, created without much fanfare or publicity, has reached the Grammy stage. For pianist Anil Srinivasan, the nomination of Varuvaaiy, a musical interpretation of a composition by Subramania Bharathiar, goes beyond individual recognition. “It is a feel-good moment and I am happy that people are getting to know Bharathiar and his poetry. I am quite stunned by the recognition,” says Anil about the song's nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2027 Grammy Awards.
Featuring Chennai musicians Devan Ekambaram, vocalist Subhiksha Rangarajan and Anil Srinivasan, Varuvaaiy has made history as the first Tamil song to receive a Grammy nomination. The project was conceived by Devan, who wanted to present Bharathiar's poetry through music. The composition, tunes and arrangements are his, with Subhiksha also featuring in the recording. Anil joined the project during its final stages, around five months before the recording was completed. “Devan wanted to present Bharathiar's poetry and he was looking for someone who understood both Carnatic sensibilities and Western music. He felt I could bring that particular musical understanding to the song. I was quite busy at the time, but he was very persistent. He is a good friend and I am glad he insisted and that I agreed to be part of it,” Anil recalls.
His piano portion was recorded during an unusual late-night session that began at 11 pm and went on until 3 am. With Devan keen on achieving the sound of a real grand piano rather than a keyboard, the musicians turned to fellow musician Prithvi Chandrasekhar, who has a grand piano set-up in his studio. “By the time I came on board, most of the tracks had already been recorded. Devan was very particular that he wanted the sound of a grand piano, not a keyboard. We approached Prithvi, who graciously opened up his studio for us,” adds Anil.
Having already worked out the musical framework, the composer was very particular about how the piano should sound and how Anil should approach each passage. “Devan was extremely meticulous about the arrangement and the way he wanted the different parts to come together. He knew exactly how he wanted me to play and was very thorough about every detail. I am really happy for him and Subhiksha,” he smiles.
For Anil, one of the most remarkable aspects of the nomination is the nature of the production itself. This was not a heavily publicised project backed by a large promotional machinery. “It is a very small independent production. What is beautiful about this recognition is that the Recording Academy has chosen a song that is so simple and unpretentious. There is no hype, no elaborate promotion or anything ostentatious about it. It is simply a group of people who are passionate about music coming together to create something meaningful,” Anil observes.
In a global music landscape, recognition of projects such as Varuvaaiy can introduce audiences to musical cultures and artistic voices they may not ordinarily encounter. “When people look at global music, it is important to recognise traditions and musical expressions that are not always represented on mainstream platforms. This nomination brings visibility to a very small, niche part of the world and gives people an opportunity to discover something they may not have known about otherwise. Slowly, people are getting to know this music and that is wonderful,” he says.