Featuring Chennai musicians Devan Ekambaram, vocalist Subhiksha Rangarajan and Anil Srinivasan, Varuvaaiy has made history as the first Tamil song to receive a Grammy nomination. The project was conceived by Devan, who wanted to present Bharathiar's poetry through music. The composition, tunes and arrangements are his, with Subhiksha also featuring in the recording. Anil joined the project during its final stages, around five months before the recording was completed. “Devan wanted to present Bharathiar's poetry and he was looking for someone who understood both Carnatic sensibilities and Western music. He felt I could bring that particular musical understanding to the song. I was quite busy at the time, but he was very persistent. He is a good friend and I am glad he insisted and that I agreed to be part of it,” Anil recalls.

His piano portion was recorded during an unusual late-night session that began at 11 pm and went on until 3 am. With Devan keen on achieving the sound of a real grand piano rather than a keyboard, the musicians turned to fellow musician Prithvi Chandrasekhar, who has a grand piano set-up in his studio. “By the time I came on board, most of the tracks had already been recorded. Devan was very particular that he wanted the sound of a grand piano, not a keyboard. We approached Prithvi, who graciously opened up his studio for us,” adds Anil.