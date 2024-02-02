Egmore Metro Rail Station parking lot relocated to improve commuters' convenience & accessibility

CHENNAI: The Egmore Metro Rail station parking lot will be moved to a new location right beside the Egmore Reservation Ticketing Office, and will be operated by Chennai Metro Rail.

A press release from CMRL said that as part of Southern Railway's multimodal integration projects at the Egmore Metro and Railway Station, the parking lot will be moved to a new location.

The purpose of this move is to improve convenience and accessibility for every traveller. New parking will be available from Monday, the press release added.