Europe increasingly on the sidelines

The most obvious casualty of this trend is Europe.

During the Abu Dhabi talks last week, the Russian delegation made clear it wanted a new security framework for Europe modelled after the spheres of influence that existed during the Cold War. Trump has also flagged this as a possibility, saying the US was working on a big deal to end the war that would include “all of Europe”.

After the talks, US special envoy Jared Kushner said Washington wanted Europe to be part of the process. He added, however, that finding someone who could credibly speak for Europe might be harder than persuading Russia to include them – a provocative statement.

These comments have set off alarm bells in Europe and reinforced a growing perception that Europe is increasingly fragmented and marginalised as an actor in global politics.

More significant, however, is that Xi ultimately agreed to join the Shenzhen trilateral summit. Having seen Europe sidelined from the Abu Dhabi talks, his decision to meet with Trump and Putin risked legitimising that exclusion, even if Ukraine is not on the agenda.

That looks awkward for China, given Xi’s repeated emphasis on multipolarity and criticism of Cold War-style politics dominated by a few major powers. Beijing has also previously stressed that Europe should be “at the table” for Ukraine discussions.

And yet Xi has agreed to meet with Trump and Putin. Moreover, China’s Foreign Ministry described the summit as having “groundbreaking significance”. The three leaders would “exchange views in depth on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations,” it said.

This suggests Beijing accepts a model of diplomacy centred on major powers, to the exclusion of others.

And this creates an uncomfortable reality for Europe.