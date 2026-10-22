Worlds More Habitable Than Earth? They’re Out There.

In the paper, Heller and Armstrong reasoned that cool, petite K-dwarfs would be better host stars for superhabitable worlds than sunlike stars because they burn through their hydrogen fuel more slowly and brighten much more gradually. Our sun has only 5 billion years’ worth of hydrogen left before it will suddenly balloon and redden, becoming a red giant that will engulf Earth. K-dwarfs, by contrast, shine steadily for tens of billions of years. This means life on a superhabitable planet orbiting a K-dwarf has far longer to evolve into ever more complex life forms.



What kinds of life forms? We can only imagine. All we know is earthlings have grown increasingly complex and sophisticated over the past 4 billion years, culminating so far in human-level intelligence.



“K-dwarfs do seem to be everyone’s sweet-spot star,” said Johanna Teske, a planetary scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington, D.C. Planets that can sustain liquid water sit closer to K-dwarfs than they do to sunlike stars, so they are easier to observe with telescopes.



Astronomers search for life on planets tens or hundreds of light-years away by looking for gases in their atmospheres that may indicate biological activity. Current instruments, such as the James Webb Space Telescope, are mostly capable of checking the skies of rocky planets that tightly orbit tiny red stars called M-dwarfs. So far, most of these planets have been revealed as bare rocks, stripped skyless by their aggressive, nearby stars.



Probing the skies of potential superhabitable planets — namely, super-Earths orbiting at the right distances around K-dwarfs — should become feasible in future. The first step is to find nearby candidates. Heller is a leader of the European Space Agency’s Plato mission, a space telescope launching in 2027 with the purpose of detecting potentially habitable planets, including super-Earths orbiting K-dwarfs. “We will probably find a few of them — maybe a dozen,” Heller said. “But we won’t learn much about them.”



Follow-up observations from other telescopes should reveal more about the chemical makeup of these planets’ skies. The Webb telescope might be able to investigate the skies of some potentially superhabitable super-Earths in the coming years. The Extremely Large Telescope, which measures about 128 feet across and is currently under construction in Chile, will be able to see more of them. More extensive and definitive observations will become possible with the Habitable Worlds Observatory, a NASA space mission planned for the 2040s.