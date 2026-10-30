World stroke day: To curb strokes, India must target tobacco dependence: Experts

A 2024 analysis of Global Burden of Disease data estimated that tobacco use contributed to 12% of stroke deaths in India, while high systolic blood pressure accounted for 56%, highlighting the need to address multiple risk factors through prevention and timely intervention.

"We cannot keep telling people to quit and assume the problem is solved. Nicotine dependence can make quitting difficult,” Dr Yashpal Singh Bundela, Director of Neurosurgery and Neurosciences at Medanta Super Speciality Hospital, Noida, said.

Bundela said helping people stop smoking must remain the priority, supported by practical, sustained cessation services and access to clinically established aids such as nicotine replacement therapy (NRT).

The World Health Organisation estimates that tobacco use accounts for nearly 1.35 million deaths annually in India. The country's tobacco consumption extends beyond cigarettes to bidis and smokeless products such as khaini, gutkha and zarda, requiring cessation strategies tailored to different patterns of use.

Experts said nicotine dependence should be treated as a public-health challenge rather than merely a matter of individual willpower. They argue that smoking can contribute to stroke by affecting blood vessels and promoting processes that increase the likelihood of blood clots.