Workforce transition: From digging coal to selling noodles in China

He now runs a restaurant that sells lamb skewers to tourists visiting the Yungang Grottoes, a historically significant 6th century site featuring Buddhist carvings in caves that draws millions of visitors a year. Shanxi province would be the world’s largest producer of coal if it were its own country. Its roughly 800,000 miners dug 1.3 billion tonnes in 2025, or nearly one-third of China’s coal. A few million more people work in jobs that rely indirectly on coal, ranging from logistics to restaurants. The province will see crucial change as China adds renewable energy so fast it covered almost all of the nation’s growth in power demand last year, and growing tourism is a major goal.

Experts say it’s vital to make sure coal workers don’t get left behind a worry for many. “It doesn’t feel like money’s coming into this industry,” said Zhou Hongfei, a coal miner. As is typical for China’s state-owned enterprises, the coal company built Yang’s village right next to the mine called No. 9 that its residents would work. The place once hummed with thousands of workers and their families, with a school, a day care and a sports centre. These days, the No. 9 mine is mostly a museum, and apartment blocks occupied by outsiders attracted to cheap housing.