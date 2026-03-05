Women Rights: Taliban laws deepen gender apartheid

Consider LEARN Afghan, an innovative NGO that now teaches about 2,500 girls in person in 19 unofficial schools across 18 provinces. Moreover, tens of thousands of Afghan girls have been able to continue their studies through its offline learning platforms and remote education initiatives. What began as a response to the Taliban’s education ban has grown into one of the largest women-led underground education movements in the world.

LEARN’s 2025 annual report shows how their courses have helped many Afghan girls gain confidence in their abilities and given them the determination to continue learning, even if it means studying abroad. The organization’s underground schools, sustained by the belief that the right to education is non-negotiable, have allowed young women to dream of professional lives as teachers, doctors, lawyers or whatever they choose.

So impressive is LEARN’s work that Education Cannot Wait, the global fund dedicated to education in emergencies and for displaced communities, now supports it. While the United States has regrettably withdrawn its support from ECW (I am a former chair), the organization’s European funders continue to ensure that as many Afghan girls as possible are supported by LEARN and other unofficial schools, online programs and refugee-education initiatives.

But continuing to stand up for gender equality in the face of repressive regimes requires resources. To that end, ECW will hold a replenishment conference in November. A new tranche of funding will be indispensable to educating girls in some of the world’s most vulnerable places.

As Pashtana Durrani, founder and executive director of LEARN, put it, “When girls are given the chance to learn, they do more than survive. They lead, they build and they carry their communities forward.” No country, least of all Afghanistan, can prosper without harnessing the talents of all its people. When girls and women are given the tools they need to realise their potential, everyone benefits.



Gordon Brown, a former prime minister of the United Kingdom, is World Health Organisation Ambassador for Global Health Financing

Project Syndicate