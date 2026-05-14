Withering green: Climate change endangering tens of thousands of species

This scenario is getting especially bad in the Arctic, the Mediterranean and Australia, the study found. In the Arctic, it’s because the temperature is warming four times faster than the rest of the globe, and in Australia, it’s driven more by rainfall changes, Dong said.

While Dong’s study looks at future extinction risk, a second study published Thursday in the same journal looked at the current extinction risk of flowering plants, a group with more than 335,000 species, more than most varieties of flora and fauna.

Scientists at Kew Gardens in the UK found that nearly 10,000 flowering plant species are currently in danger of blinking out, and are so evolutionarily old and unusual that if they go, 21% of Earth’s “tree of life” would disappear with them. They include odd species such as titan arum, the world’s smelliest plant, and ones humans find useful, such as the orchid that provides vanilla, researchers said.