Wither Law

NEW DELHI: A rather unfortunate series of events transpired in recent weeks after Spain’s coach Luis de la Fuente applauded football federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales’ speech in which the latter said he would not step down, in the aftermath of a ‘forced’ lip lock with Women’s World Cup star Jenni Hermoso.

De la Fuente eventually apologised for his inexcusable error for defending Rubiales who sparked global outrage when he forcibly kissed Spain midfielder Hermoso during the Women’s World Cup’s medal ceremony in Sydney late in August. The RFEF chief had refused to resign despite mounting pressure and went on to rally against ‘false feminism’ which was applauded by De la Fuente.

What’s added to the confusion surrounding the events is Rubiales said the kiss was consensual, and something that had occurred in a moment of euphoria, while Hermoso denied the same. Spain’s government has subsequently initiated proceedings to oust the suspended football chief, who ended his silence by maintaining that he was the victim of a smear campaign.

Pre-trial investigative probes are also currently underway in Madrid to determine if there is ample evidence to take action against Rubiales for sexual assault. Per Spanish law, it is a crime punishable by one to four years in prison.

The development seems to be yet another episode where a man’s inappropriate actions or gestures has gone on to cast a dark shadow on what should have ideally been a moment to rejoice for a team of women’s sportspersons who have overcome years of ridicule and prejudice to carve a niche for themselves in a purely male-dominated arena.

Unfortunately, the spectre of sexual abuse is a long-running malady of the international sporting arena. One might recall in 2010, USA Swimming found itself in the middle of a major controversy when a TV news probe revealed cases of sexual misconduct perpetrated by various coaches. Over 100 coaches were then banned for life from working for USA Swimming-affiliated clubs.

One of the biggest breakthroughs in busting such cycles of abuse occurred in 2017, when former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nasser, who was accused of sexually assaulting more than 100 young girls during his three-decade long stint, was sentenced to 60 years imprisonment on charges of child pornography.

Following this case, US Gymnastics opted for a new safe sport policy that requires mandatory reporting of suspicions of sexual abuse. The same year, Britain’s National Police Chiefs Council released data pertaining to its inquiry into child sexual abuse, named Operation Hydrant. Football emerged to be at the centre of the police’s investigations as nothing short of 328 clubs – from Premier League to amateur grade came under the scanner.

Here in India, a national furore erupted after women wrestlers initiated a case against former wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for inappropriate, unsolicited advances he made towards the players and for sexual harassment. Unfortunately, a lawyer for the wrestlers informed the Delhi High Court that the report compiled by the oversight committee formed to investigate the allegations was an absolute travesty of justice.

The panel was conspicuous by the absence of a single non-governmental member who had expertise in dealing with the matter of sexual harassment, as mandated by the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act. How the law and order machinery of other nations rapidly initiate remedial measures to protect the rights of those who have been wronged, stands in stark contrast to how things pan out in India. More than a question of honouring her word against his, it’s a question of sending out a message that the law will not stand for such misdemeanours.