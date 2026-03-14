Winter wheels: Why Scandinavians cycle to work even in the snow

Across Scandinavia, many people commute to work or school on their bikes during winter, despite snow and freezing temperatures. In the Stockholm region of Sweden, around 34% of people cycle at some point during the winter months.
Oslo, Norway, has seen a significant increase recently, with 15% of all journeys being made by bike in winter 2022, up from 7% in 2015.
I live in the small town of Lund in southern Sweden and I am a winter cyclist. Even in temperatures as low as -5°C to -10°C, I cycle every weekday to take my children to school and then head to work. It’s around 5km, and for me, it is the best and cheapest option.
Most of my route consists of bike paths, and I don’t wear anything particularly special for cycling beyond a warm jacket. Most other parents in my area do the same.
This is not just a Swedish trend. In Copenhagen, around 66% of cyclists continue to use their bikes in the winter. They report feeling prioritized and safe, viewing cycling as the most efficient and fastest mode of transport for urban journeys, even in the cold.
While studded tires are common in northern Sweden to improve grip on ice, they are less common in southern areas like Lund. However, research confirms that such equipment significantly improves braking and safety.
The real secret lies in maintenance. Cycle tracks covered in snow can thaw and freeze into treacherous slush.
Many Scandinavian cities address this by giving winter maintenance for cycling routes high priority.
Timely snow clearance and anti-slip treatments, such as combining gravel with salt, improve safety and encourage people to stay on their bikes. Studies show that surface conditions are the most important factor in a person’s decision to cycle; good maintenance reduces crashes and keeps the network functional.
Local authorities also provide advice on safe practices, such as adjusting speed for the conditions. Additionally, Swedish and Danish cities typically offer tracks separated from roads and give cyclists clear priority at junctions.
Features like cycling bridges and specific traffic signals make journeys easier and minimize conflict with motor vehicles, which is especially important when visibility is low.
Winter cycling also has significant implications for climate goals. Every cyclist represents one fewer car trip starting in cold weather—a type of journey associated with disproportionately high emissions and local air pollution.
Sustained winter cycling reduces congestion and eases pressure on public transport during peak periods. Strong links between public transport and cycling, such as good parking at stations or the ability to take bikes on trains, further encourage these habits.
Ultimately, winter cycling in Scandinavia thrives not because people are unusually hardy, but because of consistent planning, reliable maintenance, and a cultural commitment to cycling as an everyday activity.
When cities treat cycling as essential transport rather than a seasonal option, people continue to cycle, even in the snow.