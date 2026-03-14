Winter wheels: Why Scandinavians cycle to work even in the snow

This is not just a Swedish trend. In Copenhagen, around 66% of cyclists continue to use their bikes in the winter. They report feeling prioritized and safe, viewing cycling as the most efficient and fastest mode of transport for urban journeys, even in the cold.

While studded tires are common in northern Sweden to improve grip on ice, they are less common in southern areas like Lund. However, research confirms that such equipment significantly improves braking and safety.

The real secret lies in maintenance. Cycle tracks covered in snow can thaw and freeze into treacherous slush.

Many Scandinavian cities address this by giving winter maintenance for cycling routes high priority.

Timely snow clearance and anti-slip treatments, such as combining gravel with salt, improve safety and encourage people to stay on their bikes. Studies show that surface conditions are the most important factor in a person’s decision to cycle; good maintenance reduces crashes and keeps the network functional.