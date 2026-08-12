Win some lose some: Hair loss a possible side effect of Ozempic-like drugs

The findings, published in the prestigious research journal, The British Medical Journal, show that GLP-1RA users were 37 per cent more likely to develop alopecia than SGLT-2 inhibitor users - diabetes drugs which target kidneys to remove extra sugar from urine - while they had a 68 per cent higher risk, compared to users of DPP-4 inhibitors.

DPP4-inhibitors are another class of drugs which block the DPP-4 enzyme and stimulate insulin release. All the drugs are prescribed as anti-diabetes treatments.