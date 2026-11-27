Natasha Sarin
The whole thing was a pointless and depressing exercise
Last week, the chairman of Nvidia’s board, Harvey Jones, was unequivocal: Jensen Huang would not be returning to helm the company.
Before the clock struck 9 on Monday morning, that board announced it had unanimously reinstated him.
It is hard to overstate Mr. Huang’s importance to the artificial intelligence industry, and therefore the economy writ large. Nvidia is the maker of the chips that are powering the A.I. revolution, but it is also the de facto bank of A.I., funding a sizable share of the nation’s data center build-out.
The bank of A.I. has its governor back, and the stock market is jubilant. But I’m not joining the celebration. This whole sorry episode shows corporate boards can’t keep executives in check. In many cases it appears they don’t even want to.
A board of directors is a crucial element of a corporation’s governance structure. Its mandate is clear: to ensure that the people who are running the company day to day are acting in the best interest of their shareholders.
In Nvidia’s case, as scandal after scandal mired the company’s chief, the board acted quickly to contain the damage. The trouble began with reports about an affair with a woman thought to be a Chinese spy and continued as news of two other inappropriate relationships broke into public view. Since then, there has been news about investigations into potential violations of export controls, a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into the company’s accounting practices and stories about Mr. Huang’s problematic management style.
No leader could be expected to survive that. But along came the employee petition, the expertly designed crisis P.R. campaign and the intervention of President Trump, who personally owns millions of dollars’ worth of Nvidia stock. None of the underlying facts had changed. Mr. Huang had not been exculpated. Regardless, the board folded.
Something similar happened at OpenAI three years ago, when the company’s board removed Sam Altman before he was quickly reinstated. The circumstances of the temporary departures and of the respective boards (Nvidia is public, OpenAI is not) are not comparable, but both instances show how little power today’s boards have to constrain superstar executives. This is not an entirely new problem, but it’s made much more urgent with the rise of A.I. Now the leaders who are too big to fire and too central to replace are the ones developing technology that could soon be too powerful to restrain.
In the past two years we have seen many threats to the foundations of the American economy: attacks on central bank independence, attempted politicization of our tax system, assaults on the rule of law. Corporate malfeasance, like the corruption of political elites, has come to feel ordinary. In such a climate, the idea that a corporation could effectively govern itself feels a little quaint.
The best case for the board’s decision to reinstate Mr. Huang is also the simplest: Doing so caused Nvidia’s stock to shoot up, which is good news for shareholders. But what’s good for share price today isn’t necessarily good for it tomorrow or in the long run. This is a story that will be with us for some time, as the national security consequences of Mr. Huang’s actions come to light and a new Congress takes office and begins investigating. In any case, if the board feels reinstating Mr. Huang is the right choice, then how does it explain having so recently rejected that option?
Just this past weekend Alexandr Wang, the chief A.I. officer of Meta, said it is “hard to imagine” humanity maintaining control over this new technology unless the industry meaningfully diverges from the path it’s currently on. Forcing the industry to change course, and figuring out where a better future lies, may not be the job of a corporate board. But surely someone, somewhere, should be working on that?
(Natasha Sarin, a contributing New York Times Opinion writer, is a professor at Yale Law School and the president of the Budget Lab at Yale. She served in the Treasury Department during the Biden administration.)