In the past two years we have seen many threats to the foundations of the American economy: attacks on central bank independence, attempted politicization of our tax system, assaults on the rule of law. Corporate malfeasance, like the corruption of political elites, has come to feel ordinary. In such a climate, the idea that a corporation could effectively govern itself feels a little quaint.



The best case for the board’s decision to reinstate Mr. Huang is also the simplest: Doing so caused Nvidia’s stock to shoot up, which is good news for shareholders. But what’s good for share price today isn’t necessarily good for it tomorrow or in the long run. This is a story that will be with us for some time, as the national security consequences of Mr. Huang’s actions come to light and a new Congress takes office and begins investigating. In any case, if the board feels reinstating Mr. Huang is the right choice, then how does it explain having so recently rejected that option?



Just this past weekend Alexandr Wang, the chief A.I. officer of Meta, said it is “hard to imagine” humanity maintaining control over this new technology unless the industry meaningfully diverges from the path it’s currently on. Forcing the industry to change course, and figuring out where a better future lies, may not be the job of a corporate board. But surely someone, somewhere, should be working on that?

(Natasha Sarin, a contributing New York Times Opinion writer, is a professor at Yale Law School and the president of the Budget Lab at Yale. She served in the Treasury Department during the Biden administration.)