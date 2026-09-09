Why Labor’s Share of Wealth Is Shrinking

At the time, our findings were controversial. Standard textbooks and economic models treated a stable labor share as a law of nature. Earlier in the 20th century, the labor share was indeed surprisingly steady the great economist John Maynard Keynes called this stability “a bit of a miracle.”



Following our work, other academics began to offer their own explanations for why the labor share had declined. For instance, housing got more expensive and generated more rental income for owners. In 1999, government statisticians changed how they counted expenditures on software, and in 2013 expanded that treatment to research spending. And U.S. tax law increasingly encouraged small-business owners to pay themselves with profits rather than wages. All these circumstances affect the measured labor share.



But none of those theories can explain why the decline showed up both outside the United States and inside the Fortune 500, where many of those housing and tax issues are minimized. Perhaps for that reason, more blame has gone to higher markups, profits and market power.



Consider a firm that produces furniture. It employs workers, who make products in a factory. If the firm rents its factory and equipment, then reported profits equal whatever money is left from sales after spending on materials and after paying labor and the landlord. If the furniture company owns its factory and equipment, as most do, reported profits will be higher because they include the rent the firm is effectively paying to itself. There are lots of ways that profits could vary even though the factory does essentially the same thing. It is hard to identify the cause.



While we can debate about what macroeconomic forces landed the most blows to the labor share over the past five decades, when it comes to the last five quarters, technological change has to be a leading contender in explaining its rapid decline. Anyone who has used ChatGPT can see how much work now done by people could soon be done by technology. If A.I. substitutes for labor as quickly and broadly as some predict, the strain from lost jobs and upended careers could eclipse anything in recent memory. Some workers will gain, but many others, including those lacking capital income, will struggle. Unemployment will be a key number to watch.